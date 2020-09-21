Canadian Woman Arrested After Poison Sent In Letter To The White House

A Canadian woman has been arrested on suspicion of sending a letter containing a deadly toxin to the White House.

She was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Peace Bridge border crossing near Buffalo, N.Y., and was expected to face federal charges in the U.S., the officials said.

Her name has not yet been released, PA Media reported.

The letter, which contained the poison ricin, was intercepted earlier last week before it reached the White House. RCMP said it originated in Canada.

While naturally occurring, the toxin requires a deliberate act to convert it into a biological weapon, with exposure to an amount as small as a pinhead capable of causing death within 36 to 72 hours.

No known antidote exists.