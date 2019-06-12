Canadian Volunteers Kidnapped In Ghana Have Been Rescued

MAHMUD MOHAMMED-NURUDEEN via Getty Images A police bus is seen here outside of regional police headquarters in Kumasi, Ghana, on June 7, 2019. Two Canadian women have been rescued after they went missing in the country earlier this month.

OTTAWA — Global Affairs Canada says the federal government is “very relieved” that two Canadian women who were abducted in Ghana earlier this month have been rescued.

A spokesman for the department says consular officials are providing assistance to the two women and their families after what he called their “harrowing experiences.”

Guillaume Berube says no further details will be released.