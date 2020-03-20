Nicole Bayes-Fleming Nicole Bayes-Fleming is shown with her boyfriend, Luke Carroll, on a backpacking trip in South America.

OTTAWA — The federal government is warning Canadians abroad who aren’t able to get home that they may be forced to hunker down for a while. There is no massive worldwide repatriation effort — the type seen during the Wuhan evacuation — planned for the tens of thousands of Canadians struggling to return to Canada, HuffPost Canada has learned. Instead, officials are hoping to work with countries that have already shut down their airspace and land borders and persuade them to let commercial flights land and a large concentration of stressed Canadian tourists depart. “We are doing everything we can to help,” Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne’s spokesman, Adam Austin, told HuffPost. The situation is changing daily and rapidly, he said, leaving officials scrambling to deal with a historic and unprecedented situation. Watch: Social distancing measures could last weeks, months: PM

“In some cases, measures taken [locally] have led to the complete cancellation of flights. These instances could well mean that some Canadians will not be able to return home for an indeterminate period of time,” Austin said. “If this is the case, we strongly recommend that you follow the advice of local authorities regarding health and safety.” There are approximately 400,000 Canadians abroad registered with the federal government, though an estimated three million are thought to be living, working and travelling outside Canada at any given time. In Peru, where the government declared a state of emergency Sunday evening and imposed a mandatory 15-day quarantine, authorities gave tourists until midnight Monday before shutting down all international borders. More than 4,300 Canadians are registered with the Canadian embassy in Lima. Nicole Bayes-Fleming and her boyfriend, Luke Carroll, were touring the Peruvian countryside as part of a four-months-long backpacking trip throughout South America, when they heard the border was closing. They caught a midnight bus back to Lima on Monday, hoping to secure a spot on a last-minute flight. They spent nine hours at the airport trying to piece together information from social media and news reports but were unable to get home.

Jonathan Hayward/CP A airport worker is pictured at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C. on March 18, 2020.

“Everything happened so fast. It was just mass confusion,” said Bayes-Fleming, a 24-year-old Toronto resident. Despite being registered with the Canadian embassy, she said, they received little information from the Canadian government. Ten hours after the state of emergency was declared, she received a generic email advising her to book a commercial flight. “It’s reprehensible that the government expects us to navigate all of this, to understand the intricacies of foreign policy and border control when we’re just two 20-somethings who came out here backpacking months and months ago,” she said. “People are saying the government is doing everything it can right now. I personally disagree.” Bayes-Fleming said she knows of tourists from the United States, Mexico and Israel who were able to get flights home. “It raíses questions about why Canada wasn’t able to do that as well.” In the Philippines, where the government has imposed a month-long lockdown and cancelled all domestic and international flights until April 14, former Montrealer Steven Young wrote to HuffPost pleading for help. “I’m stuck in the Philippines where all public transportation is shut down meaning that there is no way to get to the airport to leave. The government will shut down the airport in 36h. The embassy in Manila is unreachable,” he said in a message over Facebook. ’If I go back to Canada, where would I go?′ Young’s hotel closed down, forcing him to find more expensive accommodation, he said, and now, the English teacher who has been working in China for almost four years, worries that he’s in limbo. “If I go back to Canada, where would I go?” he asked. “Going back to China at this time is impractical, since there are heavy restrictions in place.” “I’ll be stuck here until mid-April unless the Manila/Philippines government backs down on some of the rules,” he added. “Everything in Manila happened so quickly and I didn’t really have enough time to make a good decision.” On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau echoed remarks his ministers had made days earlier urging Canadians to avoid non-essential travel outside the country. He said travellers should “return to Canada via commercial means while it is still possible to do so.” That advisory — to avoid non-essential travel outside Canada — remains on the federal government’s website and has not been upgraded to the toughest message: “Avoid all travel.” Ottawa notes that the situation abroad is volatile. “To limit the spread of COVID-19,” Global Affairs Canada states, “many countries have put in place travel or border restrictions and other measures such as movement restrictions and quarantines. Airlines have cancelled flights. New restrictions may be imposed with little warning. Your travel plans may be severely disrupted and you may be forced to remain outside of Canada longer than expected.”

The United States on Thursday upgraded its travel advisory to: “Do not travel.” “If you choose to travel internationally … you may be forced to remain outside of the United States for an indefinite timeframe,” the State Department warns. The U.S. government also notes that some of its embassy personnel have been authorized to depart — much like in Canada — and this may limit the ability of the federal government to assist with consular services. On Tuesday, Trudeau told Canadians that Ottawa is looking at “every possible way of bringing Canadians home” but suggested that there are just too many of them to bring back. “I think it is just realistic to know that there are some of them who will not be coming home in the coming weeks,” Trudeau said. The government, he added, will ensure support is available, such as a $5,000 loan for those in need of temporary assistance. “We are [also] looking at flights,” he said in French. “We are looking to see what we can do to facilitate the return of the greatest number of Canadians possible in the shortest possible delay.”

Adrian Wyld/CP Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne walks in downtown Ottawa on March 11, 2020.