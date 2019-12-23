Canadians To Spend Holidays In Australia Battling Deadly Wildfires

TORONTO — Sixty-nine Canadians are giving up their holidays at home to join the battle for the first time against the deadly wildfires devastating vast tracts of several Australian states. The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre (CIFFC) says a contingent of 21 highly trained staff from a variety of agencies left Canada on Dec. 3 for a 38 day deployment in New South Wales after the centre received an official request for assistance. On Dec. 19, a second group of 30 Canadians was sent in for a 38 day deployment in the fire zone, and a further 18 are leaving on Dec. 30 for about a month.

Dan Himbrechts via AP/CP A photo taken on Dec. 21 shows crews fighting a wildfire in Australia's New South Wales region. The deadly fires have ravaged across several states in the country.

Kim Connors, executive director of the Winnipeg-based CIFFC, says Canada has called on Australian firefighters four times since 2015, and the “agreements are reciprocal in nature so it was the first time that Australia has needed help from Canada.” “Our Canadian firefighters and their families have volunteered their time to be away for the holidays, which is different for the northern hemisphere to be dealing with wildland fires over Christmas and New Year’s, so we’re very proud of them for doing that,” he said in an interview. The CIFFC says crews from Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, Yukon, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia are assisting with a variety of tasks including roles in command, aviation, planning, logistics and operations.