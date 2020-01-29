OTTAWA — Canada has a plane preparing to fly Canadians out of the province in China at the centre of an outbreak of a new coronavirus, Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Wednesday. The next step is to secure co-operation from China to assist the 160 Canadians who have requested help, Champagne said. Not all of them want to leave, he emphasized in an appearance on Parliament Hill. China has all but sealed off one of its central provinces where the novel coronavirus was first detected. The virus causes respiratory symptoms similar to the common cold, but it can be deadly in very severe cases. At Champagne’s side, Health Minister Patty Hajdu said the government still has to decide what will happen with the Canadians who leave China, so as to prevent any spread of the illness. Champagne said Canada is working with allies to co-ordinate plans and make the logistics work, and that could take some time yet.

Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and Minister of Health Patty Hajdu spea about coronavirus on Jan. 29, 2020 in Ottawa.

Some other countries have promised similar help for their citizens stuck in the province of Hubei — particularly those that have diplomatic offices there, which Canada does not — and Champagne said Canada isn’t far behind them. “The only plane which has landed is a U.S. plane that was scheduled to be there,” Champagne said, which was then followed by a plane sent by Japan earlier Wednesday. A teacher who is living with his pregnant Canadian wife and child in a city that is the epicentre of China’s coronavirus outbreak had been hoping to get out of the country on a British flight. Tom Williams is hoping to get his wife, Lauren, who is about 35 weeks pregnant, out of Wuhan, the Hubei city that has been essentially locked down with the emergence of the disease. The couple also has a two-and-a-half-year-old son, James, who is Canadian.

Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne in Ottawa on Jan. 28, 2020.

Williams is a British expat and his wife and son are from British Columbia. “We’re just currently waiting to hear confirmation whether we’ve got space on the British flight,” Williams told The Canadian Press in a FaceTime interview from China on Wednesday, before Champagne’s announcement. The family received a call from officials in Ottawa earlier this week, who asked permission to share his wife’s file with the British Embassy, he said. “We have some stuff laid out in case it’s a last-minute departure.” The virus has killed 132 people and infected more than 6,000 on the Chinese mainland and abroad. Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, will brief MPs on the Commons health committee Wednesday afternoon.

Tom Williams/HO/THE CANADIAN PRESS Tom Williams is a British expat who has been living and working for about five years in Wuhan. His wife Lauren, who is from Langley, B.C., is about 35 weeks pregnant.

At least 250 Canadians have registered with Global Affairs Canada to say they are in Wuhan, said Champagne, who added that officials are trying to contact everyone to assess their needs. Williams said looking at options isn’t really helping people on the ground, although he understands that Canada doesn’t have a diplomatic presence in Wuhan, a city of 11 million. Canadian offices in Beijing and Shanghai are closed until Sunday for the Lunar New Year holiday. “We’re just a little anxious and hoping for some answers pretty soon,” said Williams, who added that he and his family are “still healthy and still OK.” The family went out during the day Wednesday and the streets were “very quiet,” he said. They take their temperatures whenever they enter and leave their apartment complex. James was watching “Toy Story” Wednesday afternoon. “He’s a little bit clingy, but we’re doing our best with train sets and different things. Trying to keep him entertained.”