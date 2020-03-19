77 Canadians Stranded At Sea As Cruise Ship Reports COVID-19 Cases

Daniel Cole/The Associated Press The Costa Luminosa cruise ship arrives Thursday in Marseille. It's not yet clear if the ship carrying Canadians will be allowed to disembark in France.

OTTAWA — Global Affairs Canada says at least 77 Canadians are on a trans-Atlantic cruise ship that has several COVID-19 cases among its passengers.

Costa Luminosa, which has more than 1,400 people on board, is heading for the French Mediterranean port of Marseille.

Spokesperson Angela Savard says Global Affairs is standing ready to provide consular assistance to the Canadians. She says no further information can be disclosed due to provisions of the Privacy Act.