Canadians Stuck On Quarantined Cruise Ship May Finally Get To Leave

David Mareuil via Getty Images The Diamond Princess cruise ship is seen here off the coast of Japan on Saturday. The Japanese Health Ministry said at least 454 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus on the ship, including 43 from Canada.

Canadians stranded on a quarantined cruise ship were told that a flight set to bring them home is “expected” to depart Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Thursday amid an outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Passengers will be informed of the “exact departure time approximately 24 hours before the flight,” reads an email received by passengers aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked at a port near Tokyo. “It is important that you remain on the ship until you are instructed to board the assisted Canadian flight, even if you are cleared to leave because you have completed the ship quarantine,” says the email received Tuesday evening local time from Global Affairs. “Please note that if you leave the ship before you are instructed to do so, it will not be possible to board the assisted Canadian flight.” Should passengers choose not to return on the charter flight, they will need to complete the current quarantine being administered by Japan and follow the instructions of local authorities, the email says.

Canadians seeking to return to home by commercial means will be subject to the Quarantine Act, in line with a determination to be made by the Public Health Agency of Canada, the note continues. This could include a further quarantine of 14 days, it adds. An email sent Monday evening said it took the government time to organize this evacuation because the flight departure from Lisbon was delayed by “several hours due to overflight clearance challenges.” On Tuesday, Global Affairs issued a statement saying: the plane had resumed its journey to Tokyo after “unforeseen technical issues in departing from Europe.” No additional details were provided. “It will land in Tokyo where passengers will be screened before boarding as planned. More information to follow as it becomes available,” Global Affairs said. Global Affairs said later in the day that 256 Canadians are on the Diamond Princess, where some 3,500 passengers have been stuck for at least 10 days. The largest number of cases outside China is among passengers and crew of the Diamond Princess cruise ship. The Japanese Health Ministry has tested 1,723 people among the 3,700 initially on board, and 454 have tested positive, including 43 from Canada. The U.S. evacuated 338 American passengers early Monday, with most of them placed in a 14-day quarantine at military bases in California and Texas. Watch: Americans have been evacuated from the quarantined cruise ship. Story continues below.