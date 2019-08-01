Thousands Of Canadians Eligible As Feds Begin Pot Pardons

LARS HAGBERG/Getty Images A woman flashes the peace sign as she smokes marijuana during the annual 420 rally on Parliament Hill in Ottawa April 20, 2019.

Canadians who’ve been convicted of possessing cannabis can now apply for an expedited pardon.

Attorney General David Lametti announced Thursday the government will waive the $631 pardon application fee and five-year wait period. He estimates upwards of 250,000 people could be eligible.

Once a pardon is granted, their criminal record for simple cannabis possession will no longer show up in most Canadian databases, including the one used by police and American border agents.

The change will make it easier for these Canadians to work, go to school and travel, Lametti said.

“It’s the next logical step. People can finally shed the burden and stigma of that criminal record and move forward positively with their lives.”