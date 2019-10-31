South_agency via Getty Images

MONTREAL ― Canadian households are finding themselves in an increasingly tight spot when it comes to finances, with savings shrinking, debt payments growing, and a larger share of people finding they simply don’t have enough to cover expenses. The latest survey from accounting firm MNP found that the amount of money Canadians have left over at the end of the month, after paying all their expenses, has been steadily shrinking. It is now at its lowest level since the quarterly survey began in early 2016, with Canadians reporting an average of $557 left over.

But that statistical average papers over an alarming reality: Nearly three in 10 Canadians (29 per cent) now say they don’t have enough money to cover their monthly expenses at all. That’s up from 25 per cent in the previous survey. Forty-one per cent of Canadians have less than a week’s worth of expenses saved up. And those who are hitting the financial brick wall each month aren’t necessarily low-income earners; instead, some are high spenders. “Just because someone has a high income level doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re financially healthy,” said Rina Degrazia, vice president of financial education at TD Bank. Watch: Tips for growing your savings on a low income. Story continues below.

According to an exhaustive survey the bank released this week, there is only a weak correlation between how much someone makes and whether or not they are financially healthy. It found that 18 per cent of high earners ― those making $150,000 a year or more ― have below-average financial health. The TD survey assessed the financial state of some 10,000 people and categorized them into four groups: “Financially healthy,” “financially coping (high),” “financially coping (low),” and “financially vulnerable.” Overall, 27 per cent of Canadians fell into the “financially healthy” category, while 15 per cent fell into the “financially vulnerable” category.

