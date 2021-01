Getty Images

OTTAWA — A new survey suggests nearly half of Canadians visited with family or friends over the winter holiday period. The poll by Léger and the Association for Canadian Studies found 48 per cent of those surveyed visited with people outside their households, compared to 52 per cent who said they did not. Public health officials had pleaded with Canadians to sharply limit their contacts during the holidays to avoid massive spikes in COVID-19 cases. But it appears something gave for Canadians, said Léger vice-president Christian Bourque. “Usually, we Canadians are sort of much more, I would say, disciplined when it comes to going by what governments are recommending in terms of our behaviour, but over the holidays, apparently, it was sort of tougher on Canadians,” he said. Of those who did visit with friends or family outside their homes, 34 per cent did once, 12 per cent did two or three times, and two per cent did it often.

COVID-19 case numbers are rising, and the poll suggests 62 per cent surveyed have little to no confidence in Canada’s ability to limit the spread of COVID-19 over the next few weeks. That pessimism is notable, considering that before the holidays, polls suggested Canadians were feeling optimistic about 2021, Bourque said. But stories in the waning days of 2020 about delays in vaccine rollouts, climbing case counts and news that many politicians left the country over the holidays despite limits on travel, seem to be turning Canadians’ moods, he said. “I think it’s gotten people to be more skeptical about how much we can do in the short term,” he said. Throughout the pandemic, Léger has asked Canadians about their mental health, and Bourque said the latest round of responses reflect a downturn: in the most recent survey, only 33 per cent rated their mental health as good, the lowest figure yet, he said. “January is set up to be a bit gloomy,” he said. Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies carried out the survey of 1,506 Canadians between Dec. 30, 2020 and Jan. 3, 2021. The poll was conducted online, and cannot be assigned a margin of error as online surveys aren’t considered truly random. Watch: Travellers will soon need a negative coronavirus test to enter Canada. Story continues below.