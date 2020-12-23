Getty Images Canadians are most excited to do day-to-day stuff in the community without having to worry about spreading or contracting COVID-19.

Running errands free from the worry of spreading or contracting COVID-19.

Hugging a friend or shaking a colleague’s hand.

Boarding a plane for a warm destination, or a quiet pocket in the Canadian wilderness.

Dining in restaurants filled with hungry patrons. Heck, waiting for a table to open up at your favourite spot.

These are the parts of life Canadians yearn for most in a post-pandemic world, suggests an Angus Reid Institute poll that surveyed 1,603 people.

“As lockdowns put a damper on the usual holiday festivities, and the rollout of vaccines begins to shine a light at the end of the tunnel, Canadians can be forgiven for casting their gaze to the future,” said the results.

Watch: Meet the 1st Canadians to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Story continues below.