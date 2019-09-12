Canadians Are Divided But You Can’t Blame Social Media: Study

ViewApart via Getty Images People can be seen using their smartphones at a coffee shop. A new study suggests polarization is affecting how people see one another.

OTTAWA — Social media might not be to blame for Canadians’ ideological polarization, a new report on digital democracy in Canada finds. The latest findings are from an ongoing effort led by the Public Policy Forum and McGill University’s Max Bell School of Public Policy called the Digital Democracy Project. “A lot of people don’t use social media very actively,” said Eric Merkley, a researcher on the project. “People on Twitter are not representative of the broader population.” Instead, the study argues polarization in Canada arises partly from intense party loyalty and how far apart Canada’s political parties are, meaning party positions are an important factor. Also, researchers found that people did not appear to make meaningful distinctions in their views between politicians from opposing parties and their supporters. “This is troubling,” the study says, because it suggests “polarization does not just influence people’s opinions about the parties, but also how they view ordinary Canadians.”

Researchers found evidence that Canadians are "affectively polarized" — they feel negatively towards other people simply for being part of the opposing group. That was based on three measures, including the levels of warmth participants in the study feel for their ideological comrades and opponents; how much they associate their allies and opponents with positive and negative traits; and how comfortable they feel with having someone from an opposing ideology as a neighbour, friend or relative. "Partisans have substantially colder and more negative feelings about ideologically opposed parties, compared to those that are ideologically proximate," and also see opposed parties as "more socially distant," the study says. The study goes on to note that though Canadians do seem to be polarized, it's probably not our use of social media that is causing the divide. Based on an analysis of the activity of about 50,000 Twitter accounts, the Digital Democracy Project researchers found evidence supporting the theory that users tend to create "filter bubbles" for themselves. Very few partisans, it found, follow information sources from other parties.