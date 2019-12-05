Not many people can say that pop singer Justin Timberlake had a direct impact on their life, but not many people are Vinesha Ramasamy.

When Ramasamy was 15, doctors told she would never walk again. The teenager from Mississauga, Ont. had osteosarcoma ― the same bone cancer Canadian athlete Terry Fox had.

Treatments and surgeries resulted in scarring on her leg, physical marks that made her avoid wearing dresses and matched the emotional scars she carried.

Ramasamy’s life changed when one of her favourite musicians decided he wanted to see her. Moved by her story, the former NSYNC member got in touch with Ramasamy and arranged a meet-up while he was on the Canadian leg of his North American tour.

“That really changed the trajectory for me,” she said.

Watch the video above to see how Justin Timberlake inspired Ramasamy to advocate for other cancer survivors and embrace her appearance.

In our video series, “Embracing,” we talk to Canadians who are learning to love themselves fully. They’ve learned to accept and celebrate qualities they once perceived as flaws, and they’re ready to share advice for others who are struggling with essential parts of themselves.