Canadian Cannabis Firms Ask For Help After Thousands Of Jobs Lost

MARTIN OUELLET-DIOTTE via Getty Images In this file photo, members of the media gather at a Montreal cannabis store a day before legalization on Oct. 17, 2018.

TORONTO ― Cannabis companies are calling on Ottawa to provide immediate help for the industry, hurt by the steps taken to slow the spread of COVID-19.

About 71 cannabis firms and organizations have written a letter to Finance Minister Bill Morneau and Industry Minister Navdeep Bains asking for their companies to get access to wage subsidies being made available to small businesses.

