Several Kids Hospitalized For Eating Pot Edibles Since 2018: Health Canada

Getty Images Cannabis edibles and dried flower cannabis are seen here in this undated stock photo. Cannabis became legal in Canada in October 2018, but edibles were only approved for use in December 2019.

OTTAWA — Health Canada is warning people to do more to keep edible pot products out of the hands of kids, as multiple children ended up in the hospital after eating them.

A department official said Thursday that since October 2018, when the recreational use of marijuana was legalized in Canada, at least 15 children under the age of 12 have had serious adverse reactions after consuming food or drinks containing marijuana.

Serious adverse reactions include hospitalization, incapacitation or death, though the department does not report any deaths associated with the issue.

In many cases, the children accidentally ate illegal edibles that looked like regular candy or other foods and were stored in places kids could easily access, such as refrigerators and freezers.