OTTAWA — Preliminary research by the Canadian Paediatric Society found “a significant number of young children” required medical care after ingesting cannabis in the months surrounding legalization last October.

The Canadian Paediatric Surveillance Program says it collected 16 reported cases of serious adverse events involving recreational cannabis between September and December 2018.

They include six cases of kids younger than 18 who accidentally ate edibles and one case of accidental exposure. In each case, the cannabis belonged to a parent or caregiver.

Four other cases of exposure were not accidental, although the society could not share more information.

Details surrounding the five other reports were not immediately available, including how the kids were exposed to cannabis, their ages and whether exposure was accidental or not.