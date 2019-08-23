Canadian Cannabis Producers Quadruple Hiring In A Year

Carlos Osorio / Reuters Production team member Justyna Cetnar removes dead leaves from cannabis plants in an aquaponics grow operation by licensed marijuana producer Green Relief in Flamborough, Ont., Jan. 25, 2019.

It's good to be in a booming new business ― and in the case of Canadian cannabis, maybe more so for employees than employers, for now. Cannabis producers haven't yet turned a profit, but employment in the legal cannabis trade quadrupled between the 2017-18 fiscal year and 2018-19, according to new data from Statistics Canada. That was the period during which cannabis was legalized.

There were 9,200 people employed in cannabis production, StatCan said, up from 2,630 a year earlier. That number measures employment at cannabis producers licenced by Health Canada, and it doesn’t include jobs in other parts of the cannabis industry, such as retail. About 60 per cent of the jobs at producers involve cultivation, harvesting, processing, manufacturing and administration, StatCan said.