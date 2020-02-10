FREDERIC J. BROWN via Getty Images People dine at the Lowell Cafe, a cannabis restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif., Sept. 30, 2019. Ontario is considering allowing cannabis lounges and cafes as it moves toward an open cannabis market.

TORONTO ― Ontario is considering allowing cannabis lounges and cafes as it moves toward an open cannabis market.

The government is consulting on the possibility of “consumption venues″ as well as special occasion permits that would apply to outdoor festivals and concerts.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario says it has received more than 700 applications for retail operator licences.

