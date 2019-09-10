Tunatura via Getty Images Kathy Dickout was found stabbed to death in her kitchen on Apr. 17, 2017. Doctors think her son was under a cannabis-induced psychosis when he killed her.

EDMONTON — Court documents show that two doctors who assessed an Edmonton man after he killed his mother said they believed he was experiencing an acute cannabis-induced psychosis.

Jason Glenn Dickout pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was scheduled to be sentenced Monday in the death of 53-year-old Kathy Dickout, whose body was found with stab wounds in her home on April 17, 2017.

An agreed statement of facts says the 33-year-old man had visited his parents for Easter that night, and smoked dried marijuana with his sister.

