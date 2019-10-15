P199 via Wikimedia Commons Smiths Falls, Ont., has seen an economic revival thanks to cannabis production.

MONTREAL ― The recreational cannabis industry has been very good to some small cities in Canada, which are experiencing a “micro-boom” in their housing markets, a new report has concluded. The report from real estate brokerage Re/Max ― released a few days ahead of the one-year anniversary of legalization ― points to a number of locations, particularly in central and eastern Canada, as boom towns to watch. One it highlights is Smiths Falls, Ont., some 80 km southwest of Ottawa and home to a cannabis facility owned by Canopy Growth, one of the largest cannabis companies in the world. Watch: Canada now has weed-themed vacation options. Story continues below.

That facility ― once a shuttered Hershey’s chocolate plant ― now employs more than 1,300 people, and the result is that home sales have jumped 27 per cent in that town and the average selling price is up more than 10 per cent. “Demand is up and there’s a housing shortage in the region. We expect to see similar cannabis industry-related growth in other regions, as well,” said Christopher Alexander, executive vice-president and regional director at Re/Max Ontario-Atlantic Canada. The report also points to Leamington, Ont., where Aphria has a facility that employs 1,000. Home sales are up seven per cent and prices have increased nine per cent over the past year.

Blair Gable / Reuters A production assistant grooms marijuana plant clones at Tweed Marijuana in Smiths Falls, Ont., Feb. 20, 2014. Today the facility is owned by Canopy Growth, one of the world's largest cannabis producers.

The report also highlights Wentworth, N.S., and Altholville, N.B. as “markets to watch” thanks to growing operations in those areas. So far, the economic impact of legal cannabis has been stronger in small communities, which makes sense, given that one grow-op can make a big difference in a small town. In larger cities, the impact hasn’t been as noticeable, but Alexander thinks that could change. He notes that very few legal stores have opened so far in many larger cities, including Toronto ― just six legal stores, compared to some 50 in Calgary.