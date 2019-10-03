MONTREAL ― A year after legalization, marijuana has had less of a negative impact on the Canadian workplace than many had expected, even though some workplaces allow employees to get high on the job, a new survey finds.

The Ipsos survey, carried out for human resources consultancy ADP Canada, found that, as expected, most workplaces ban cannabis use: 86 per cent of respondents said that’s the policy where they work.

But a perhaps surprisingly high share of workplaces ― 8 per cent ― allow cannabis, and among employees at these places, about half consume at work, the survey found. That’s roughly one in 25 Canadians getting high on the job.

About one in 20 Canadians consume cannabis before work, the survey found.

