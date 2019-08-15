World's Largest Cannabis Firm Sees Shares Tank On Lower Sales Volumes

Canopy Growth Corp., the world’s largest cannabis company by market value, saw shares fall more than 10 per cent in early trading Thursday after the company reported disappointing earnings and a lower volume of recreational cannabis sales.

The numbers suggested the company fell behind Aurora Cannabis, the world’s second largest cannabis firm, in its Canadian market share, Bloomberg News reported.

The Smiths Falls, Ont.-based company reported Wednesday it lost $1.28 billion during the three months ended June 30, its fiscal first quarter of 2020, compared with a loss of $91 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 (before recreational marijuana was legal).

