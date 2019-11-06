Can’t Wait Until Black Friday? Best Buy Has A Big Sale On Right Now

HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Whoever said patience is a virtue has never had to deal with a janky, outdated laptop before.

If you’re long overdue for an upgrade, you don’t have to wait until Black Friday or Boxing Day to do it. At Best Buy, you can find incredible savings on electronics right now. Sale ends Thursday, November 7.

Get up to $200 off select laptops including the Lenovo 15.6-inch laptop, on sale now for $329.99. It comes equipped with 4GB of RAM, a 500GB hard drive and Windows 10 Home which features Cortana, the personal assistant who can open apps and answer questions on command.

Save up to $200 on select 4K TVs like this Toshiba 43-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV, on sale now for just $349.99. Just imagine what it’ll be like watching new season of “The Watchmen” on this thing. It has Voice Remote with Alexa built in so can search for shows, play music and launch apps without lifting a finger. The future is now.

You can also score a pair of noise cancelling headphones on sale, too, like Beats by Dr. Dre Studio3 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for just $249.99—that’s a savings of $150! With these, you can add a little more silence and serenity to your day.

Looking to get back into photography and expand your portfolio? Best Buy has great deals on cameras and drones, too. Save up to $90 on the Canon EOS M5 Mirrorless Camera, now just $609.95. The built in WiFi makes it super easy to connect to your mobile device and share your images on social media or view them on your smart TV...because photo slideshows are still a thing, right?

Get $100 off the Parrot ANAFI Quadcopter Drone with Camera & Controller, now on sale for $799.99. It comes with a 4K HDR camera, 180-degree tilt gimbal and 2.8x lossless zoom so you can capture anything from anywhere. National Geographic will be calling you for an assignment in no time.

Save up to 40% off small appliances, too. Make the perfect breakfast smoothie with the Ninja Nutri Ninja DUO Auto iQ 1300W Stand Blender with Nutri Ninja Cups, originally $279, but on sale now for $179.99.

Why not stay in and make fried chicken at home with the Insignia Digital Air Fryer, on sale for $89.99. The 5L fryer lets you cook meals for your entire family without all the added grease used in traditional frying. It has such a sleek design, you won’t feel guilty for leaving it on your kitchen counter.

