Vancouver's Infamous Knife-Wielding Crow Is Now A Father

Facebook/Canuck and I Canuck the Crow, Vancouver's most famous corvid, pictured shortly after his new babies hatched.

Just in time for Father’s Day, Canada’s most notorious crow has welcomed some new family members. Canuck, his partner Cassiar and their new baby birds live in East Vancouver. Shawn Bergman, who runs social media for Canuck under the name “Canuck and I,” said in 2015 that his landlord’s son helped rehabilitate the black bird when he fell from a nest. “He and I became friends on the day he was released, when we met,” Bergman told HuffPost. “He hopped up on my arm and we’ve been friends ever since.”

Canuck made international headlines in 2016 for allegedly stealing a knife from a crime scene. Witnesses reported the bird — who has a distinctive red tag on one foot — picked up the knife dropped by a suspect and flew off with it. “It was really strange. In my 20-plus years reporting from crime scenes, I’ve never seen anything like that crow trying to take a knife,” Vancouver Courier reporter Mike Howell told the CBC. Canuck’s past exploits include attacking a cyclist, getting his own art exhibit and going to bird hospital after a head injury. He was voted as Vancouver’s unofficial ambassador, besting the likes of Michael J. Fox and Seth Rogen, by a CBC readers’ poll in 2018. According to Bergman, Canuck and his partner Cassiar likely welcomed three chicks this week. “I’m thinking that there’s three, but it’s all a mystery until they start coming out of the nest,” he said.