People At N.S. School Event Became Sick After Eating Cannabis-Laced Cake

ESKASONI, N.S. — Police say several adults and children attending a school event in Cape Breton became ill after they ate cake containing THC, the active ingredient in cannabis.

RCMP say the event was held last Friday at a school on the Eskasoni First Nation.

The Mounties say food served at the event included a molasses cake, which contained tetrahydrocannabinol, one of the main psychoactive compounds in cannabis.

Kate Augustine said her eight-year-old daughter ate a piece of cake and later complained about feeling ill.

“My daughter came home that night and she was very tired and she looked very pale,” said Augustine, who lives on the Eskasoni First Nation.

“I thought she had caught a virus ... She said her eyes were sore and, after she went to bed, she was sweating all night ... She was burning hot.”