OTTAWA — The federal government is going around the Manitoba government in order to give carbon tax revenues to the province’s schools.

Ottawa set aside $60 million from this year’s carbon tax revenues to help schools make energy efficiency upgrades to reduce their own carbon footprint and carbon tax costs.

Three of the provinces affected by the federal carbon tax agreed to take their share and pass it on to school boards.

