Carbon Tax Must Go Up To Meet Paris Targets Unless Policy Changes: PBO

THE CANADIAN PRESS Suncor's base plant with upgraders in the oil sands in Fort McMurray Alta, on June 13, 2017. Canada's parliamentary watchdog announced Thursday an additional price on carbon will be needed if the country is to reach its Paris Agreement emissions targets.

OTTAWA — The cost to consumers of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s keystone environmental policy will have to rise if the country is to meet its Paris climate accord goals, the parliamentary budget office says, just as the country may be finally pulling itself out of a historic recession.

The question is how much the federal carbon price will have to increase and who pays it.

As it is, Canada is projected to fall short of its goal of cutting greenhouse-gas emissions by 30 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030.

The government’s latest projections show an excess of 77 megatonnes of carbon dioxide and its equivalents by then.

If the government uses its carbon price alone to close that gap, the PBO said that price will have to rise from the current $50 a tonne to between $117 and $289 depending on whether it is applied equally to all emitters, or if big emitters get a break to keep them competitive with foreign firms.

The actual financial impact might be less when factoring in inflation, but that measure has sharply dropped during the pandemic, which has also created wide uncertainty about the near- and medium-term future.

Tackling long-term issues

The Liberals have not said what the path for the levy might be after 2022, but small businesses in particular have asked for a reprieve from increases because they don’t know how they’ll cover the added costs while revenues remain low.

Trudeau on Thursday said federal measures like the carbon tax and his recently announced plan to ban single-use plastics starting next year are about dealing with long-term issues even as the country deals with the COVID-19 crisis.

“This is about reminding people that even as we work incredibly hard on keeping them safe now, we’re going to be there for the long term, to make sure that we’re prosperous into the coming decades,” Trudeau said at an event announcing federal dollars for General Motors for electric-vehicle production.

The scenarios envisioned by the budget office assume the federal fuel charge will apply to all provinces and territories post-2022, and that carbon taxes are the only measure used to close the emissions gap — big assumptions that don’t match current reality.