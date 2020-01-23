All Carlton Cards And Papyrus Stores Are Closing In Canada

Roberto Machado Noa via Getty Images A Carlton Cards location is seen here in Toronto in October 2015. The greeting card retailer is owned and operated by the Schurman Retail Group.

TORONTO — Greeting card retailers Carlton Cards and Papyrus are closing their doors, including 79 stores in Canada. A Papyrus store employee at Lime Ridge Mall in Hamilton says employees were told that stores will close in four to six weeks. Alyssa Scott says the closure doesn’t come as a surprise. She says employees saw it coming because business has been very slow.