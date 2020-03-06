Chad Hipolito/CP Finance Minister Carole James speaks at a press conference at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on July 18, 2019.

VICTORIA — B.C. Finance Minister Carole James says she has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and will not seek re-election next year, but she intends to stay on in cabinet “as long as I can do the job 100 per cent.” “It’s not a disease anyone wants but it’s also not a terminal diagnosis,” James told a news conference on Thursday, adding she has a hand tremor and some issues with her balance but is not on medication yet. She said she received the diagnosis when she was preparing the recently released budget and told her NDP caucus colleagues about the disease earlier Thursday. Watch: Carole James opens up about diagnosis

Symptoms progress slowly and can be alleviated somewhat with medication but there is no cure, she said. “I went to my family doctor at the end of August and I mentioned at the very end of my physical that I’ve had a few odd symptoms,” said James, who is also deputy premier. She said she was referred to a neurologist, who came back with the Parkinson’s disease diagnosis in late January. What she thought was fatigue came back as a “life-changing diagnosis,” she said. She told Premier John Horgan and then continued her preparations ahead of last month’s budget. James said she will take a few days off but plans to be talking about the budget next week during a provincial tour.