Cynics, it’s time to stop doom-scrolling for the day and let yourself remember true love still exists amid the pandemic.

Women’s hockey legends Caroline Ouellette and Julie Chu — you might remember them as the two rival captains who fell in love and got married, a.k.a. a romance trope come to life — welcomed their first child together, Liv, in 2017.

Three days before Mother’s Day, the couple welcomed the latest addition to their family: a healthy baby girl named Tessa, who Chu gave birth to in a Montreal hospital. Practically Team Canada royalty already!

In very Canadian fashion, Ouellette made the announcement of her wife’s delivery in English and French over Instagram.

“Maman Julie is doing well and has been our rock! We are so happy and blessed!” she wrote.

Watch the video above to find out who named Tessa (and no, it wasn’t fellow ice legend Tessa Virtue).

Ouellette, who played for Team Canada, and Chu, who played for Team USA, have blessed social media with photos of their eldest, along with their coaching milestones and adventures in pandemic home activities.

If the family’s shots of Liv in cute outfits are anything to go by, here’s hoping we get to see more of baby Tessa.