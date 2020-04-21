Canadian Cartoonists Illustrate Grief After Nova Scotia Mass Shooting

It was already a busy year for Canadian editorial cartoonists, in the worst way possible.
As 2020 progressed, the country’s been thrown into a devastating news cycle - from Wet’suwet’wen protests that led to tense moments at rail blockades, to the spread of COVID-19, which has shut the country down and put vulnerable populations at risk.
And then on April 20, amid the new reality of a global pandemic, Canadians woke up to unimaginable news. At least 23 Nova Scotians had been killed in a mass shooting.
In the wake of tragedy, Canadian editorial cartoonists stepped up and put pen to paper to memorialize the victims of the Nova Scotia shootings, embodying the grief and hope Canadians are feeling through one of that nation’s darkest periods.
As communities around Nova Scotia work their way through the senseless violence that took place, the Tartan has become a symbol of hope throughout the province.
Cartoonist Michael DeAdder illustrated the lives lost during the rampage. RCMP reported that up to 23 people were killed, including one of their own officers, Const. Heidi Stevenson.
This isn’t the first time tragedy has gripped the maritimes. Bruce MacKinnon reposted an old illustration he drew when three RCMP officers were killed in 2014, during a shooting in Moncton, N.B.
As more victims are named, Canadians have come together to support Nova Scotia. With the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19, the process of grieving is harder than ever, as families and neighbours have to maintain social distancing.
Dr. Theresa Tam, the country’s chief public health officer, said Canadians will have to find “virtual” ways to support each other.
“It is going to be tough, there is no doubt about it, but I think people will find a way,” said Tam in a press conference on Apr. 20. “People in Nova Scotia will, in their own way, be able to mourn together.”
With files from The Canadian Press.