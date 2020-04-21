Canadian Cartoonists Illustrate Grief After Nova Scotia Mass Shooting

It was already a busy year for Canadian editorial cartoonists, in the worst way possible.

As 2020 progressed, the country’s been thrown into a devastating news cycle - from Wet’suwet’wen protests that led to tense moments at rail blockades, to the spread of COVID-19, which has shut the country down and put vulnerable populations at risk.

And then on April 20, amid the new reality of a global pandemic, Canadians woke up to unimaginable news. At least 23 Nova Scotians had been killed in a mass shooting.

In the wake of tragedy, Canadian editorial cartoonists stepped up and put pen to paper to memorialize the victims of the Nova Scotia shootings, embodying the grief and hope Canadians are feeling through one of that nation’s darkest periods.