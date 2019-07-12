Please Don't Use A Case Of Beer As A Toddler Car Seat: Ontario Cops

File this one under, “Just ... no”: The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged a 22-year-old male driver in southwestern Ontario, after discovering a toddler sitting on a case of beer in his front seat.

The two-year-old passenger, for whom the beer case was a makeshift booster seat, was found unharmed Thursday when the vehicle was stopped because of a traffic complaint near Atwood, a town northwest of Kitchener, Ont.

The unnamed 22-year-old driver left the incident with a charge for failing to ensure the child was properly seat-belted.