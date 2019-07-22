Cat Filter Flub Gets B.C. Police Attention For All The Wrong Reasons

Like an episode of “Black Mirror,” British Columbia police livestreamed a news conference on Facebook about a double homicide using a filter that made an officer appear to be a feline/homo sapiens hybrid.

A spokesman for the B.C. Royal Canadian Mounted Police apologized for the “technical difficulties,” and explained that an “automatic setting” on Facebook Live had been switched on. The news conference was re-recorded without the cat filter ― which added whiskers and ears to the officer ― and the new version was posted to Facebook Friday.

A reporter used Twitter to alert the police about the cat filter: