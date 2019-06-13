Ottawa says a federal carbon tax will be imposed on Alberta starting Jan. 1.

Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says she has written the province to inform it of the decision.

She says 90 per cent of the money collected will go back to Alberta taxpayers in rebates, meaning an average family of four will get $888 returned next year. The remaining 10 per cent will go toward making buildings in the province more energy efficient.

Alberta passed legislation officially repealing its provincial carbon tax last week, after United Conservative Premier Jason Kenney won the April election on a promise to kill it.

