Video Shows Man Berating Catherine McKenna’s Staff At Ottawa Office

Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna speaks during an announcement Monday in Kingston, Ont. McKenna's campaign office was spray-painted with vulgar and sexist graffiti in 2019.

Ottawa police are investigating after someone yelled obscenities at a member of federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna’s staff, video of which was posted to social media.

A 90-second video circulating on social media appears to have been shot by the person who was yelling, after asking to see McKenna at her downtown Ottawa constituency office last week.

After being told the office was closed due to COVID-19, the individual yells expletives and insults at the employee about McKenna and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Warning: The video below contains offensive language.