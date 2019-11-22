36 Cases Of Abuse By Catholic Priests Uncovered In Vancouver

VANCOUVER — A file review of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy within the Archdiocese of Vancouver has uncovered 36 cases, most of them involving minors. A report released Friday says Archbishop Michael Miller appointed a committee last year to conduct the review following the disclosure of global sexual abuse by clergy. “This past year, guided by divine providence, we have studied and learned more than ever before about the pain suffered by you, victims/survivors of clerical sexual abuse in our Archdiocese,” Miller says in a pastoral letter preceding the report.

Aramyan via Getty Images

Meetings were held where case summaries were presented by lawyers and the report says the chair of the committee concluded there were 26 cases of abuse of minors by clergy, seven involving adults and three where priests had fathered children. It says the abuse dates from the 1950s to present and covers the archdiocese area of Metro Vancouver, the Sunshine Coast, and other parts of B.C. The report also notes that the archdiocese has dealt with a number of additional cases and that two non-Catholic lawyers have been appointed to take over the investigation and review the files. “These courageous claimants who contacted the archdiocese were heard and believed. The fact that these cases are not dealt with in this report does not mean they were unfounded,” the report says. One of the committee’s most “devastating realizations” was the recognition that in historical cases, victims who came forward had to sign confidentiality agreements, which meant their stories were not made public, it says. Recommend publishing list of abusers The committee makes 31 recommendations, including that the archdiocese publish a list of the clergy who have been convicted, admitted to or have been “credibly accused” of sexual abuse along with their photos, locations and where they lived and worked. The report contains the names and most of the photos of nine men who were either criminally convicted, settled lawsuits or were removed from the church even though charges were stayed. The chair of the case review committee, Vancouver-based lawyer Mary Margaret MacKinnon, says in the report that publishing other names will require figuring out how to balance legal obligations with the public’s desire to know. “People who are ‘credibly accused,’ according to U.S. language, or ‘probably guilty’ in Canadian terms, are going to be much more challenging to deal with,” says MacKinnon. She says there are ongoing discussions about setting up administrative tribunals to make determinations about probable wrongdoing, and what level of publication is possible in Canada. “Meanwhile, we should be able to disclose the names in a limited fashion, perhaps in the parish where that offence has alleged to have occurred, to see if there are other people who have been affected,” says MacKinnon.

Although nothing can undo the wrong that was done to you, I nonetheless wish to offer each of you my heartfelt apology for the trauma, the violation in body and soul, and the sense of betrayal and abandonment by the church that you feel. Archbishop Michael Miller