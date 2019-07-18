Universal Pictures A still image from the new trailer for the film "Cats."

With the ominous tagline “this Christmas, you will believe,” the trailer features uber-talented Jennifer Hudson’s vocals over some truly shocking imagery. You have to see it to believe it.

Directed by Les Miserables director Tom Hooper, the film’s cast is the definition of star-studded. Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Jason Derulo, James Cordon, Rebel Wilson, Ian McKellen and more all star as anthropomorphized cats.

The musical follows a group of cats grappling with interpersonal relationships, society and isolation on the streets. It’s notorious for being weird, wonderful and peak musical theatre .

The first trailer for the film adaptation of Andrew Llyod Webber’s “Cats” is here and it … sure is something.

This Christmas, you will believe. #CatsMovie pic.twitter.com/doKFWGAdpB

Unlike the recent “live-action” “Lion King” remake, Hooper’s production goes all in on the “live” and the “action.”

And say what you will about the trailer, but it does deliver on all of the promise of technology rendering humans into cats. We get cat-Taylor Swift dancing and cat-Jason Derulo being Jason Derulo. We get human-Jennifer Hudson’s mouth singing on cat-Jennifer Hudson’s face. And Judy Dench is there, because of course she is.

We all knew the “Cats” movie was going to be wild, did anyone outside of the cast realize how wild it would be?

Don’t get me wrong — who among us hasn’t tried to use the FaceApp on their cats every now and then. But a whole movie? Now that’s groundbreaking.

We do have a lot of questions.

Why do the cats appear to have breasts, but no genitals?

Why do the cats have human limbs?

What is going on here?