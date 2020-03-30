Coronavirus cases continue to mount across Canada but Quebecers want the rest of the country to know something: It’s going to be okay.
That’s roughly what the #çavabienaller hashtag translates into English according to the video above. The slogan has popped up across the province along with hand-drawn rainbows to spread some cheer as locals are asked to stay inside.
On March 30, Quebec’s public health officials have reported over 2,800 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and at least 22 deaths. But despite the grim statistics, residents are refusing to give up hope and are turning to whatever creative outlets they can to spread positivity.