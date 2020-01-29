OTTAWA — A new report on modernizing Canada’s communications laws is recommending the CBC/Radio-Canada gradually eliminate advertising on all platforms over the next five years. The Broadcasting and Telecommunications Legislative Review panel report released Wednesday recommends transforming the “public broadcaster into a public media institution with a singular focus on serving a public rather than a commercial purpose.” It suggests getting rid of advertising should start with news content. The report is the final one from a six-member panel created in June 2018 by the federal ministers of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, and Canadian Heritage.

Steve Russell via Getty Images The CBC logo is seen here outside the Canadian Broadcasting Centre in Toronto in 2009. The public broadcaster says it has focused on content that appeals to advertisers and sponsors.

The panel reviewed Canada’s decades-old Broadcasting, Telecommunications and Radiocommunication Acts. The report says CBC/Radio-Canada should be “prepared to experiment and increase the diversity of its content while remaining committed to high-quality standards.”