JHVEPhoto via Getty Images The entrance to the Canadian Broadcasting Centre, headquarters of the CBC, on May 16, 2020. CBC has announced 60 layoffs as part of a restructuring as the broadcaster struggles with a decline in revenue.

TORONTO — CBC says it is laying off more than 60 people in locations across Canada by the end of the year as part of a restructuring that affects about 130 jobs. Barb Williams, CBC’s executive vice-president of English services, says in a note to staff provided to The Canadian Press that the changes to resize the business were necessary due to higher costs and lower revenue. She says that the CBC created a “COVID-19 contingency budget” to deal with the pandemic, but that didn’t change its ongoing financial situation, noting it entered the current fiscal year with a $21 million deficit due to lower advertising and subscription revenues. Earlier on HuffPost: Jody Wilson-Raybould presses heritage minister over systemic racism at CBC. Story continues below.

CBC spokesman Chuck Thompson says a total of 130 positions from various departments at CBC are affected but most of the employees were dealt with through retirements and attrition. He says 58 positions in the news, current affairs and local news divisions were affected but only 19 people, members of the Canadian Media Guild, were laid off. He says 21 other CMG members were let go from across other CBC divisions. Meanwhile, 11 people affiliated with the Association of Professionals and Supervisors union were also let go, along with about 10 non-unionized managerial positions.