Jody Wilson-Raybould Presses Heritage Minister About Systemic Racism At CBC

“It would seem there are some challenges,” the former Liberal justice minister said. She asked Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault if he shares concerns raised by some journalists that problems of systemic racism still exist within the public broadcaster.

Wilson-Raybould referenced that under federal law, the Canadian broadcasting system should reflect the “linguistic duality and multicultural and multiracial nature of Canadian society” and recognize the special place of Indigenous peoples within it.

During the House of Commons special committee meeting on the COVID-19 pandemic, Wilson-Raybould said she was “very troubled” to hear a CBC radio host in the Yukon felt compelled to quit her job last week “because she could not speak her truth.”

OTTAWA — Independent MP Jody Wilson-Raybould continued a national conversation about systemic racism Monday, inviting the federal heritage minister to respond to concerns being raised inside the walls of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC).

LISTEN: CBC host Christine Genier speaks her mind on her own program prior to resigning, saying “not being able to speak the truth, is difficult, it contradicts and conflicts with the Journalistic Standards and Practices of the CBC. This is painful, it makes the job difficult.” pic.twitter.com/qBkDPI0Ldv

seeing my old CBC Yukon colleagues liking my tweets and RTs about racism when they’re the ones that drove me out of the newsroom and haven’t said one public thing about racism, or another Indigenous colleague leaving in 6 months due to racism....embarassing 🥴

It's June 2006, my 1st week hosting the @CBCOttawa drive home show. A dream job. My 1st permanent gig. I'm back in my hometown. A respected journalist in the newsroom says to my face I'm a token. I'm paralyzed. I say nothing. I vow that'll never happen again. #BlackintheNewsroom

Guilbeault responded by pointing to general comments made earlier by the prime minister.

“Our government recognizes that systemic racism exists in Canada and we have made a commitment to do everything we can to combat it — in whichever organizations of the Canadian government,” the heritage minister said, by a video conference link.

On June 8, Yukon Morning host Christine Genier announced her resignation during a live radio recording. She credited momentum from the Black Lives Matter movement for forcing people to again confront the issue of systemic racism.

She referenced rules at the CBC that made her job “difficult” and “ineffective.”

“It is difficult to have a voice as strong as mine, knowing that I’ve been told that it is strong, and I hear it now,” Genier said. “To be on Tagish Chän territory, Wolf clan territory, and not be able to speak the truth is difficult.”

The CBC has not posted clips from the episode when Grenier resigned.

In a Friday statement, Grenier alluded to a duality she felt in having her identity and connection to her heritage recognized in an institution that follows rules “written through the colonial lens, perpetuates the systemic racism and blocks our ability to bring the stories and language and culture to the programming.”

She made a number of recommendations including calling on the organization to hire more Indigenous and Black producers, hosts and reporters.

“They will help you find that balanced coverage so that we no longer feel like we are taking turns for airtime on our stories and issues when we do get airtime,” she wrote.

No diversity on CBC/Radio-Canada’s executive team

The public broadcaster is a federal crown corporation. It received $1.2 billion in federal funding in 2018-2019, a 0.5 per cent increase in government money from the previous year.

According to the CBC, there are 7,459 full-time employees, 579 individuals on contact, and 383 temporary workers. Nearly 13 per cent are identified as visible minorities, while 2.2 per cent are Indigenous.

Chuck Thomspon, CBC’s head of public affairs, told HuffPost Canada Monday that the public broadcaster will be looking at its existing rules, laid out in its “Journalistic Standards and Practices” manual, and will be seeking “to ensure there is clarity as to how those principles are interpreted.”

Some of the principles outlined in the manual, for example, deal with impartiality and a directive that CBC journalists are not to express their own personal opinions.