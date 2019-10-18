Tiny Fraction Of Irregular Border Crossers Deported From Canada: CBSA

Jeff McIntosh/THE CANADIAN PRESS A Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) patch is seen on an officer in Calgary on Aug. 1, 2019.

Multiple options for appeals, diplomatic difficulties and changing global conditions mean only a small fraction of the people who’ve crossed into Canada from the U.S. between border points to seek asylum here are being deported if they fail to get refugee status.

Statistics from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) show that as of Sept. 27, 843 people had been removed from Canada, and a further 671 people were awaiting removals after exhausting all their options to stay in the country.

Since February 2017, about 45,000 people have requested asylum in Canada after entering the country between formal border crossings.

Fewer than half of their asylum claims have been heard; the Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB) is dealing with historically high numbers of applications and wait times for decisions have soared.

Thousands of cases on hold

So far, according to the board, 85 per cent of the border crossers who’ve lost their initial bids for asylum have contested the decisions before the board’s appeal division.

That means deportation proceedings for 6,600 people or more have been put on hold.

“In a significant number of files, the agency is not in a position to commence removal proceedings for other reasons,” CBSA spokesperson Rebecca Purdy said in an email.

Watch: Here’s Andrew Scheer’s immigration vision for Canada. Story continues below.