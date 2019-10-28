Halloween season has officially begun! Over the weekend, celebrities dressed up in their best Halloween costumes of 2019, and we can’t get over how good their outfits were (#HalloweenCostumeGoals). Although we have yet to see Queen of Halloween Heidi Klum amaze us with her out-of-this-world costume, celebs such as Ashley Graham, Paulina Gretzky, Jameela Jamil, Gabrielle Union, and Nina Dobrev tried their best to take Heidi’s crown, giving us some much-needed Halloween costume inspiration. Check out our favourite celebrity Halloween costumes this year below: Jameela Jamil

The actress paid homage to singer Billie Eilish by dressing up as Eilish’s “weird third sibling” Silly Eilish.

Nina Dobrev

Instead of going as the “weird third sister,” Nina Dobrev dressed up as Billie Eilish herself, complete with Eilish’s signature unimpressed attitude. Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham made us scream when we saw her dressed up in her Jessica Rabbit costume. The hair, the purple latex gloves, the perfect red dress ... but none of that could compare to the diva attitude she was pulling off. So. Major. Gabrielle Union

WE CAN’T. Gabrielle Union and her daughter Kaavia dressed up as Union’s character, Clovers cheerleader captain Isis, from one of our favourite movies, “Bring It On.” Paulina Gretzky

Paulina Gretzky took a page out of Gabrielle Union’s book with her own version of a Clovers cheerleader. Demi Lovato

Marie Antoinette is apparently alive and well, thanks to Demi Lovato’s glam take on the French queen. But where’s the cake? Demi Lovato (Again)

We never thought Pennywise could be sexy and yet here we are. Thanks, Demi. Laverne Cox

Instead of telling us what her costume was, the “Orange is the New Black” actress asked her Instagram followers to name the character her Halloween costume “evokes for you.” Our thought? Wonder Woman’s evil sister. Patrick Starr

Now this is Heidi Klum levels of Halloween! The makeup artist went “Ogre-board” with his “Shrek” costume this year. The power of makeup is truly wonderful. Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

Major props to Jessica Biel for dressing up as her husband during the height of his ’N Sync days, ramen noodle hair and all. Justin was her microphone. A bit of penance for saying she wasn’t into ’N Sync? Maybe. Halsey

We actually thought Halsey was Marilyn Manson, that’s how good her costume is. Scary. Liam Payne

He can be our Superman anytime. Elizabeth Hurley

Calling Quentin Tarantino! If the director ever decides to do a “Kill Bill 3” and Uma Thurman can’t make it, Elizabeth Hurley would make an excellent replacement. Cardi B

Cardi B’s sexy nurse costume will always be a classic. Lisa Rinna

No one can do JLo in Versace better than JLo, but Lisa Rinna comes pretty damn close.