Celina Caesar-Chavannes says her public split with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau does not “discredit” him as a feminist leader.

Caesar-Chavannes quit the Liberal caucus in March shortly after telling The Globe and Mail that the prime minister yelled at her after she revealed that she would not run again this fall. The Prime Minister’s Office has said that while discussions were “frank,” there was “absolutely no hostility.”

The Whitby MP appeared on TVO’s “The Agenda with Steve Paikin” Tuesday for an expansive interview that touched on the controversy and the racism she has faced as a black woman in politics.

‘The situation with me doesn’t discredit him from being a feminist’

Asked by host Nam Kiwanuka if the prime minister is a feminist, Caesar-Chavannes responded: “absolutely.”

“The situation with me doesn’t discredit him from being a feminist,” she said, before touting the Liberal government’s feminist international assistance policy as something that has saved lives.

“The situation between myself and the prime minister is one that is possibly just unique to me. But it’s not one that should be… invalidated because somebody thinks it’s a decree or an indictment on whether or not he is a feminist.”

