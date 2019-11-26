She’s back!

Living legend and Canada’s true queen Céline Dion has a number one album, for the first time in 17 years.

“Courage,” released on Nov. 15, is at the top of the Billboard 200 chart this week. The last time the singer had such a successful album was “A New Day Has Come,” released in March of 2002.

The album has received a mixed critical response, with Rolling Stone praising her aptitude at “getting her groove back” but Variety claiming that only “half of the album is fantastic.”

But while Dion has never been a critical darling, she’s always been a crowd-pleaser. Several of her tour dates, which includes stops in Canadian cities including, Quebec City, Ottawa, Montreal, Toronto, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, are sold out.

The album, her first English-language release since the death of her husband René Angelil in 2016, deals largely with life after loss. The title track “Courage” is one of the album’s standouts: “Courage, don’t you dare fail me now,” she croons in the chorus, before breaking into a surprisingly raw verse at the end of the song. “It’s not easy / when you’re not with me,” she adds.

According to CBC News, only 13 artists — four of them women — have ever had number one albums across three different decades.

We stan a legend.