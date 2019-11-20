No, Céline Dion isn’t seeing her openly gay backup dancer. In fact, she’s not dating anyone at all. The 51-year-old singer shut down romance rumours on Andy Cohen’s show “Watch What Happens Live,” after a caller asked the singer if she was open to marriage or currently in a relationship.
“I don’t date, I don’t have a boyfriend... it does not mean I won’t find someone in my life,” Dion answered. Watch the video above to find out why the pop sensation isn’t keen on dating and how her love for René Angélil lives on.