Not only will Céline Dion make you love yourself, but she’ll make you love yourself while wearing polka dot culottes and a top hat. That’s just the power that she has.
The iconic Québecois singer released a new video for her song “Imperfections” Thursday, one of three singles available from her new album “Courage,” out in November.
Always happy to rep her homeland, the video is directed by a Montrealer, Gabriel Coutu-Dumont. It’s shot in black and white, and involves Dion at a photo shoot in a variety of couture get-ups. She’s also shot at a vanity, looking searchingly in the mirror, before wiping the makeup off her face.
The song has a smooth, inviting and decidedly contemporary tune, with a steady pulsating beat. Towards the end, a piano riff comes in, subtle but powerful. “I ain’t gonna save you / ’cause I got my own imperfections,” she sings in the chorus.
The idea of that self-love needs to precede any other relationships continues to resonate as the song goes on. “Before I can love you / I need to learn to love myself,” she sings at one point. Later on: “I can’t hold your heart when I’m fixin’ mine.”
Dion kicked off her fall tour in Quebec City last week. She announced Wednesday that she’s postponing several of her Montreal shows scheduled for this week and next, due to a throat virus. (Not that this reporter, who had plans to attend next week, spent all night sobbing, or anything like that.)
Her tour also includes stops in Ottawa, Toronto, Winnipeg, Saskatoon and Vancouver.