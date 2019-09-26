Not only will Céline Dion make you love yourself, but she’ll make you love yourself while wearing polka dot culottes and a top hat. That’s just the power that she has.

The iconic Québecois singer released a new video for her song “Imperfections” Thursday, one of three singles available from her new album “Courage,” out in November.

Always happy to rep her homeland, the video is directed by a Montrealer, Gabriel Coutu-Dumont. It’s shot in black and white, and involves Dion at a photo shoot in a variety of couture get-ups. She’s also shot at a vanity, looking searchingly in the mirror, before wiping the makeup off her face.