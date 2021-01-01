Samir Hussein via Getty Images Celine Dion performs live at Hyde Park in London on July 5, 2019.

A U.K. man formerly known as Thomas Dodd has reportedly changed his name to “Celine Dion” — and it’s all coming back to him now as to how it happened.

Dodd told local news outlet Birmingham Live that he had a few too many beverages while watching a recording of a Dion concert, and filed to change his name as a result.

“I am slightly obsessed with [her], I’m not going to lie,” he said of the Quebec superstar singer. “During lockdown, I’ve been watching a lot of live concerts on the TV. I can only think I’ve been watching one of hers and had a ‘great idea’ after a few drinks!”

Talk about the power of love.

The 30-year-old hospitality worker lives in Staffordshire, England and saw Celine live in Birmingham in 2019.

Dodd — or should we say, Dion — says he received the official paperwork in the mail a few days after Christmas, and apparently paid 89£ (around $150 CAD) for the change, as well as multiple copies of the letter proving it’s real.

Tier 4 is the least of my worries - I’ve just got home to some post. Apparently at some point over Christmas I’ve had one too many vinos and legally changed my name to Celine Dion! pic.twitter.com/ZchXWiqhUw — Celine Dion (@ThomasDodd1) December 30, 2020

The process to legally change your name in the U.K. is actually pretty easy using something called a deed poll. A deed poll is a legal document that proves the change of name, and it can be used as evidence of your new title for the purposes of amending your passport, driving licence and other official documents.

The new Celine Dion says he’s not planning on changing it back right away.

“I’ll figure it out, I’m not rushing to change it back that’s for sure,” he told Birmingham Live.

“I tried singing Celine in the shower this morning and I can assure everyone I haven’t inherited her voice or bank balance.

A representative for Celine herself did not respond to HuffPost Canada’s request for comment, but we can assume she’ll accept the tribute — because that’s the way it is.