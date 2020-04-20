There’s no longer just one famous Quebec diva. Now there are two: Céline Dion and Maxence Garneau, a Montrealer who’s recreating some of the singer’s best looks in ingenius ways.

As many of us struggle through social distancing measures, Garneau has found a way to keep himself occupied that’s both glamorous and hilarious.

Take, for example, the homemade version of the Alexandre Vauthier dress Celine wore to Paris Fashion Week, fashioned from a fitted sheet and three pillowcases, and in the red DIY Versace dress Celine wore to the American Music Awards in 1993.

The funniest outfit yet is the one imitating Celine’s post-childbirth portrait with her twin boys. Garneau replaced Nelson and Eddy with towels.

“Not having twins didn’t stop me from recreating this look,” he wrote in French in the caption.

“I didn’t plan to do a series of looks,” he told HuffPost Quebec. “I was folding a robe, and I put it over my shoulders, because I like wrapping myself in my bedding to feel like a star, and I put it in my Instagram story. I wasn’t planning on making any others, but people seemed to like it.”

Since then, he’s shared several looks, complete with explanations about how they can be recreated at home and few more imitations of his idol.

Because Garneau is social distancing, he hasn’t gone out to buy fabric. Instead, he’s using what he has on hand: namely, bedding and curtains.