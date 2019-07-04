Céline Dion’s gift to the world, if we may attempt the impossible and narrow it down to just one thing, is her impeccable expression of the highest highs and lowest lows of the human experience. She feels it all and she shows it all through her music — and, increasingly, through her fashion.
No longer content to simply communicate to us through song, Dion has moved on to fashion. And if you thought her music was extra, just wait until you see what she can do with an oversized sleeve.
Our Québécois queen is currently in Paris for Fashion week, and the outfits she’s been wearing are turning heads internationally.
ABACAPRESS.COM via The Canadian PressShowing her respect to French history and culture.
Edward Berthelot via Getty ImagesHere she is in a more exaggerated but infinitely more stylish version of my actual prom dress, outside Miu Miu Club 2020. Yes, it's campy, but her styling and accessories are also restrained — she knows exactly what she's doing.
Mehdi Taamallah / NurPhoto via Getty ImagesShoulders back, legs outstretched, frilly yellow miniskirt on display. If only we could all live life with such confidence!
Pierre Suu via Getty ImagesMost people would be uncomfortable and/or look ridiculous wearing this much black leather in July. But Celine is not most people. Also: those shoes!!!!!!!!!!
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty ImagesHere's a closer look at her fascinator and earrings and makeup, because they're all flawless and deserve to be appreciated.
NurPhoto via Getty ImagesYes, this is the same day. Yes, this dress is nearly see-through. Yes, she changed up her outfit to attend the Iris van Herpen show. Yes, she continues to be incredible.
Marc Piasecki / Getty ImagesHere she is again. This looks like long, demure gown, right? Maybe a little warm for the summer weather?
Pierre Suu via Getty ImagesNOPE! THE SLEEVES FOOLED YOU!
Pierre Suu via Getty ImagesAnd in case you thought maybe her jewelry was boring, here's a closeup to prove you wrong.
NurPhoto via Getty ImagesThis would be great on its own. That jacket, the t-shirt that presumably says she hearts Paris.
NurPhoto via Getty ImagesBut when you zoom-enhance, it gets even better. The shirt says "I ❤️ Paris Hilton," and yes, she is wearing the Heart of the Ocean. We repeat, she is wearing the Heart of the Ocean!
Jacopo Raule via Getty ImagesYep, she changed outfits once again. She's Céline Dion — what's she going to do, wear the same outfit all day?!
Her outfits are unreal, and naturally, the internet has taken notice.