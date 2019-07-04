Céline Dion’s gift to the world, if we may attempt the impossible and narrow it down to just one thing, is her impeccable expression of the highest highs and lowest lows of the human experience. She feels it all and she shows it all through her music — and, increasingly, through her fashion.

No longer content to simply communicate to us through song, Dion has moved on to fashion. And if you thought her music was extra, just wait until you see what she can do with an oversized sleeve.

Our Québécois queen is currently in Paris for Fashion week, and the outfits she’s been wearing are turning heads internationally.